Vince McMahon Spotted for the First Time Since WWE Retirement with His Companion

Since leaving WWE last month, Vince McMahon has been silent, but Wednesday night, he was spotted in New York City.

John Cena, a close friend and former WWE Champion, and his wife Shay Shariatzadeh joined the former WWE chairman in celebrating his 77th birthday. McMahon was spotted with an unidentified female companion.

Linda McMahon wasn’t with Vince, according to TMZ. This would not come as a surprise to those who know Vince because there has been rumors in the wrestling community that Vince and Linda haven’t lived together in years.

The TMZ video shows McMahon and his companion arriving, but he doesn’t seem to want to talk to anyone and tries to cover his face from the cameras.

Although McMahon still holds a majority stake in WWE stock, it is evident from watching WWE television in recent weeks that he is no longer actively involved in the production as he was up until July.

After the WWE Board of Directors became aware of the hush money payments made to women who had previously worked for the company, McMahon resigned.

You can watch TMZ’s video below: