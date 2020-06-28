Vince McMahon and WWE Executives Not Checked In With Renee Young Yet

As PWMania.com previously reported, Renee Young confirmed earlier this week that she has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Dave Meltzer reported in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, Kevin Dunn, Triple H (aka Paul Levesque), and Mark Carrano have not contacted Renee Young as Thursday (June 25) to check in on her and see how she was doing.

A number of WWE talents reportedly did speak to her to see how she is doing. Young publicly announcing her COVID-19 status did not go over well with WWE officials.

WWE has reportedly not yet acknowledged the cases or informed wrestlers and their families on the extent of the outbreak.