Vince McMahon and WWE Executives Not Checked In With Renee Young Yet

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

As PWMania.com previously reported, Renee Young confirmed earlier this week that she has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Dave Meltzer reported in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, Kevin Dunn, Triple H (aka Paul Levesque), and Mark Carrano have not contacted Renee Young as Thursday (June 25) to check in on her and see how she was doing.

A number of WWE talents reportedly did speak to her to see how she is doing. Young publicly announcing her COVID-19 status did not go over well with WWE officials.

WWE has reportedly not yet acknowledged the cases or informed wrestlers and their families on the extent of the outbreak.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR