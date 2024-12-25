Vince McMahon And WWE Request Arbitration In Janel Grant Legal Case

The lawsuit filed by Janel Grant against Vince McMahon, WWE, and John Laurinaitis is back in motion after a six-month pause. Proceedings resumed this month following a request for investigation by the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Grant, a former WWE employee, has accused McMahon of sex trafficking, sharing explicit photos and videos without her consent, and other serious allegations. McMahon has denied the claims and resigned from his roles within TKO Group Holdings, including executive chairman and member of the TKO Board of Directors, in light of the lawsuit.

According to the complaint, Grant signed a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) in exchange for a $3 million settlement, but payments stopped after $1 million was issued. Attorneys for McMahon and WWE have filed motions to move the case to arbitration, citing a clause in the NDA that requires any disputes arising from the agreement to be arbitrated.

McMahon submitted a signed declaration under penalty of perjury affirming his account of events. The motion argues that Grant filing the lawsuit is a “direct violation” of her arbitration agreement.

Grant’s legal team must respond to the motion by January 13, 2025.