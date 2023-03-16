Vince McMahon Apparently Killed Plans For Movie About His Life

Fans are curious to learn more about the charismatic former CEO of WWE Vince McMahon as he is an interesting person.

There have been rumors about the Vince McMahon biopic “Pandemonium” since 2017. According to rumors, John Requa and Glenn Ficarra would be directing the film, which was said to star Bradley Cooper as the Executive Chairman of the WWE Board of Directors. However, there hasn’t been any project-related news in a while.

Due to the hush money scandal that broke last year, McMahon’s reputation has suffered in the years since the project was first mentioned. As a result, he resigned as CEO and Chairman of WWE before rejoining the board this past January.

Requa and Ficarra discussed past projects they have been associated with, including the McMahon project, in an interview they recently conducted with SlashFilm to promote their new streaming series “Rabbit Hole”.

The demise of “Pandemonium” was revealed by Ficarra. Vince “killed it,” said Requa.

“We have never in our career had the studio, we had an actor, everybody was just like, ‘Let’s make this movie,’ and Vince said, ‘We’re not making it,'” explains Requa. “Pandemonium” was only going to be made with the involvement and approval of WWE Studios, so even before McMahon counted out the project, we likely would have never gotten a truly authentic look at just how insidious McMahon has been for over 40 years. Compare the WWE-approved Ric Flair docuseries “Woooo! Becoming Ric Flair” to the Vice “Dark Side of the Ring” episode on “The Plane Ride from Hell” and you’ll see what I mean. It’s a shame the film isn’t going to happen, but the duo knows that they’re not alone. So, yeah, we are on a very long list of people who got f***ed over by Vince.”

McMahon revealed he was looking into the possibility of selling the company when he rejoined WWE in January. Although a McMahon biopic is unlikely, McMahon’s Netflix docuseries is still in the works.