Vince McMahon Asked Rey Mysterio if Konnan Had a Cocaine Problem

In his most recent podcast, Konnan praised Vince McMahon for all that he had done for wrestling over the years, but added that now that Vince has retired, WWE will be stronger going forward:

“I think WWE will be a lot better because of these people that are there with a fresher set of eyes. You have no idea, and I can say this now, how many times I’ve talked to Rey Mysterio. Literally, like within an hour before the show is about to go on the air, and they change shit on him for like the third time, the day of. You got a week to put together a show with how many writers?”

“I do the show in Mexico alone. Obviously, I don’t have the resources AEW has. I don’t have the resources WWE has. I don’t have 18 assistants. I don’t have 18 production assistants. I don’t have secretaries. So it’s very easy to go, ‘Well, Konnan is doing this and Konnan isn’t doing that.’ Yeah, well, I don’t get the motherfu**ing tools dude. When I have them, you’ll see what I can fu**in’ do. But for what I’m doing, without the resources that I have, I think I do a well enough job. But you know they’re they’ve got all these fu**ing writers. It’s a monster company and they’re still rewriting shit the day of because of Vince.”

Konnan also discussed his encounter with WWE from a few years back.

“Now let me tell you what happened when I did talk to him, and I will tell you what he did tell me. Okay, so basically, he wanted to do a Latin show. It was me, him, Rey Mysterio, and Bruce Prichard. The main thing was like, for some fu**ing reason, the guy thought I was on cocaine. He asked Bruce and he asked Rey if I still had a cocaine problem. They said, that motherfu**er doesn’t do cocaine, he smokes weed. You know, so this motherfu**er had it in his head that I had a coke problem. Can you believe that?”

“The other thing was, he was like, ‘What’s your relationship with AAA?’ I was like, ‘Well, it’s very good right now. I just want you to know that I am not leaving AAA under any circumstances to come to work for WWE.’ He goes, ‘Why not?’ I said, ‘Because Vince, I don’t want you to do budget cuts or some shit and throw me out the door and I’m at 60 years old knocking on the door of AAA asking for work. I’m not going to put myself in that position. So I’ll work with you. I’ll help you any way you want, but I’m staying in AAA, just so you know.’ He said, ‘Well, I don’t usually work like that, but we’ll see.’ I knew right then and there it was done, but the conversation continued.”

“I said, ‘With all due respect, Vince, I don’t think you’re properly exploiting the Latin talent in WWE. What you’re doing is you’re bringing Mexicans that do Mexican moves within the confines of an American match. That’s not what Latinos want to see,.’ He actually told me this and it fu**ing popped me and opened my eyes. I was like, ‘Is this guy the best worker in the world, or does he really believe what he just told me?’ He actually told me, ‘Well, that’s why I’m talking to you because nobody wants to hear from an out of touch, 70 year old white guy.’ Can you believe he told me that?”

You can listen to the podcast below:



(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)