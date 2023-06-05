Vince McMahon Backstage At Tonight’s WWE RAW In Hartford, CT

Vince McMahon is backstage at WWE RAW, according to PWInsider.

It shouldn’t surprise anyone that McMahon is at the show tonight, as it is taking place in Hartford, Connecticut, just a short drive away from Stamford. There has been no indication that Vince intends to return to full-time creative duties. According to company press releases issued this year, management is very pleased with TV ratings and attendance figures.

There are a lot of WWE office executives backstage, PWInsider reports. Again, not surprising given their proximity to corporate headquarters.

WWE has announced the following card for tonight:

* Women’s Money In the Bank Qualifier: Becky Lynch vs. Sonya Deville

* Women’s Money In the Bank Qualifier: Zoey Stark vs. Natalya

* Cody Rhodes appears on MizTV to discuss Brock Lesnar

* WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins defends against Damian Priest