Vince McMahon Biography To Be Published In 2022

Writer and author Abraham Riesman posted the following to his Instagram account, revealing that he’s working on a new biography on Vince McMahon. He said,

“I come bearing good news: I’m writing another book! This one’s a biography of Vince McMahon, the emperor of professional wrestling. It’s for @simonandschuster’s @atriabooks imprint. Release date TBD, but I’d guess 2022. Many thanks to my amazing agent, @rossharris1, and my tremendous editor, @amardeol. Wish me luck!”