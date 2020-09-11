Vince McMahon Comments On 9/11 Anniversary

Today marks the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks in the United States. As seen below, WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon took to Twitter to mark the day. WWE also tweeted video from Vince’s speech that kicked off the live post-9/11 edition of SmackDown on September 13, 2001.
