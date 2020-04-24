Vince McMahon Comments On HHH’s 25th Anniversary Celebration

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon took to Twitter today to wish a Happy 25th Anniversary to Triple H.

He wrote, “We didn’t know it a quarter-century ago, but he would go on to change “The Game” forever. Happy 25th #WWE Anniversary to my son-in-law, @TripleH!”

As noted, tonight’s SmackDown will see the beginning of the 25th Anniversary Celebration for The Game. To celebrate, the latest episode of WWE Playlist features the most memorable moments from his WWE Hall of Fame career. You can see that video above. Below is Vince’s full tweet: