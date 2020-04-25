Vince McMahon Comments On Possibly Back Up Plans For Tapings Outside Of Florida

WWE and AEW are both moving forward with TV tapings and live TV shows from the state of Florida after Governor DeSantis recently declared that sports leagues with national audiences are essential businesses. This allows WWE and AEW, and any other major sports league, to operate in the state during the coronavirus pandemic, as long as they practice certain safety guidelines such as working on the closed sets.

But what would happen if Florida reversed that order and shut down sports operations? WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon says they have other states that would welcome them. An investor on this week’s WWE Q1 2020 earnings call asked Vince about what would happen if Florida shut them down, and if the company has back-up plans or other locations available.

“Yes, we do,” Vince said of the back-up plans. “A number of them, and a number of states that would welcome us.”

Vince did not elaborate on where they might set up shop if Florida shut them down, but we do know that they recently filmed some content at WWE HQ in Stamford, CT, which will air during the WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view on May 10. The main two matches of the show, the men’s and women’s MITB ladder matches, will begin on the first floor of WWE HQ. Superstars will fight through the next three floors, ending on the roof of Titan Tower where the briefcases will be. It seems unlikely that Florida will reverse the amended order that deemed sports leagues as essential businesses, but there continues to be significant uncertainty around the world due to the COVID-19 outbreak.