Vince McMahon Comments On Roman Reigns & His Birthday

As noted, WWE SmackDown Superstar Roman Reigns is celebrating his 35th birthday today. WWE celebrated Reigns’ birthday by looking at his defining moments on the latest episode of WWE Playlist, which you can see above.

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon took to Twitter today to praise Reigns and wish him a Happy 35th Birthday.

“Happy Birthday to three-time #WWE Champion and former Universal Champion @WWERomanReigns. His conquest of adversity both in and out of the ring has served as an inspiration and guiding light to countless people around the globe,” Vince wrote.