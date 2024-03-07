Vince McMahon Cut From WWE 2K24 Showcase Cutscenes

In light of the horrifying accusations leveled against Vince McMahon, WWE is making an effort to break its ties with him.

This follows the sex trafficking lawsuit filed against McMahon, which claimed McMahon was involved in sex trafficking, sharing nude photos and explicit videos of Janel Grant without her consent, and other allegations from the former WWE employee.

WWE 2K24 is available on Steam, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X. There are three digital editions: standard, deluxe, and cross-gen, with the standard being released this Friday. There is also a WWE 2K24 Fory Years of WrestleMania Edition.

Fans have begun to play early versions of the game and have noticed that McMahon has been blurred out in some WWE 2K24 Showcase cutscenes.

It should be noted that not all of the scenes feature him blurred out.

McMahon was also dropped from the WWE 2K24 roster.