Vince McMahon Denies He Humiliated Owen Hart Due To Bret Hart Leaving WWE

Former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon shared a lot of information regarding his personal life and life in the company on the “Mr. McMahon” docuseries, including Owen Hart telling him he wanted to stay in the company.

McMahon said, “After the problems I had with Bret, I met with Owen and I said, ‘Do you want to stay with us or do you want to leave with Bret?’ He said, ‘Well, I’d like to stay’.”

On Bret’s claim that they humiliated Owen due to him leaving WWE.

“The hypothesis that we would do something against Owen because Bret left only speaks to Bret’s ego [laughs]. Really, Bret? You know, why would we do that? We don’t care about you, you left. We’re trying to make Owen a star.”

