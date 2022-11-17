Vince McMahon Documentary To Premiere Next Month on Vice TV

Vice TV will air a documentary about former WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon next month.

According to Bryan Alvarez, “The Nine Lives of Vince McMahon” will be a two-hour documentary that will air on Tuesday, December 13 at 9 p.m. ET.

The documentary was supposed to air on October 18, but it was pushed back due to AEW Tuesday Night Dynamite and WWE NXT clashing that night.

F4WOnline’s Alvarez and Dave Meltzer were among those interviewed for Vice’s McMahon documentary. Several professional wrestlers and wrestling personalities were also interviewed, as previously reported.

Vice’s McMahon documentary will cover his legendary career, including his recent retirement and the scandal that caused McMahon to leave the company he built into a global sports entertainment juggernaut.