Vince McMahon Expected to Meet John Cena Following WWE SmackDown

John Cena will meet with WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon this week.

In the next months, Cena will start filming the second season of HBO Max’s The Peacemaker in Vancouver, BC. According to a recent report from Fightful Select, McMahon will travel from Fort Worth, Texas, to Vancouver when WWE SmackDown on FOX ends.

Although the exact reason for Vince’s scheduled trip is unknown, it is believed to have something to do with Cena. This is according to rumors that have been circulating today backstage at the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth.

For his 20th Anniversary celebration, Cena made a return to WWE RAW on June 20. Nothing about his future with the company was revealed, but he did declare that he wasn’t finished in the ring. Theory and Cena were speculated to be involved in a SummerSlam feud, but WWE has now revealed that Theory and WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley will square off at the big show.

Cena was not officially confirmed for SummerSlam as of last week, but there have been rumors that WWE wants to tie him up for a WrestleMania 39 match in Hollywood the following year.

The Wall Street Journal’s revelation that McMahon paid more than $12 million in “hush money” to four women, one of whom was a former WWE wrestler, has made today yet another bad news day for McMahon. Click here for full details and click here for the latest backstage talk on the investigation.