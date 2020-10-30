Vince McMahon Gives Props To Sheamus And Riddle After RAW Match

Monday’s RAW match between Matt Riddle and winner Sheamus, which was a Survivor Series Team RAW qualifier, received rave reviews from fans online, but word now is that WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon was also “fired up” about the match.

Fightful Select reports that Vince gave props to those involved after the match. It was noted that after arriving backstage following the bout, Sheamus, Riddle and WWE producers were all very positive about how the match went down.

It was also noted that more may have come from the match leaving such a big impression on Vince as he made the call to start billing Riddle by just his last name, and also pitched a more serious character presentation for the RAW Superstar. Riddle was said to be supportive of the idea.