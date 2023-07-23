Vince McMahon Has “Grown To Be A Fan Of” LA Knight, Push Expected After SummerSlam

As PWMania.com previously reported, a “new push” for LA Knight is expected to begin following the WWE Summerslam PLE.

Sources also told Wade Keller of PWTorch.com that Knight’s popularity surge “has landed him on the radar” of Vince McMahon and Triple H for a possible push after SummerSlam. According to Keller, Vince McMahon “has grown to be a fan of” Knight, and Triple H was already a fan.

Keller stated the following regarding why Knight was not pushed sooner:

“Knight has a long-running reputation for rubbing people the wrong way behind the scenes and just being ‘bad at backstage politics.’ Those who know him well tend to like him and some of them have spoken up on his behalf when Knight gives a bad first impression.”

Keller went on to say that Knight’s bond with fans “hasn’t gone unnoticed by anyone.” Knight is currently one of WWE’s best-selling merchandisers.

WWE insider Boozer Rasslin, who first reported Knight being pushed after SummerSlam, revealed that the department is aware of Knight’s capabilities. However, the strategy was always to follow the system rather than breaking it abruptly because talent is abruptly over. The insider added that this is why patience is essential.