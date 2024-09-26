Vince McMahon Has “No Sympathy” For People Who Want To Retire, Says They Should “Go Die”

The Netflix docuseries about former WWE owner Vince McMahon premiered on Wednesday, September 25th, 2024, with Vince’s comments made before his 2022 “hush money” scandal, leading to his “retirement” from WWE.

One of the topics discussed was Vince possibly retiring, and here was Vince’s response to that question.

“No, I don’t see myself ever retiring. I never understood why people stop growing, When you stop growing, you die. Some people are like ‘I want to retire one day.’ What are you going to do when you retire? I have no sympathy for people like that. So, go die.”

Several wrestlers interviewed at the time were also quoted about the idea of Vince retiring…

John Cena: “Do I think Vince will ever stop? No. I don’t think he’ll ever stop because he loves it, it’s not work to him.”

Shawn Michaels: “I cannot imagine a life with Vince McMahon not being the main dude in WWE. As long as he has breath in his lungs.”

Booker T: “What do I think it would take for Vince to retire? A nuclear bomb exploding.”

