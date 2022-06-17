Vince McMahon Has Torn Up the Script for Tonight’s WWE SmackDown

As PWMania.com previously reported, Vince McMahon has temporarily stepped down as WWE Chairman and CEO and will appear on tonight’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown.

CNBC.com’s Alex Sherman tweeted some information about McMahon’s appearance on Smackdown.

“Vince McMahon will speak tonight on Smackdown IN CHARACTER as Mr. McMahon to address his temporary absence. Could be a big ratings night for WWE. McMahon has torn up the script for Smackdown, which was written last night, I’m told.

I’m also told that elevating Stephanie to CEO, after she just left to focus on family, is an optics play to signal Vince McMahon has no intention of stepping down.”