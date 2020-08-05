Vince McMahon Held Meeting Before WWE Investors Call

Dave Meltzer noted on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio that Vince McMahon held a meeting with the WWE writing team last Wednesday ahead of WWE’s Q2 investors call.

The reason for the meeting was due to him knowing that he would be under pressure the following day.

Along with bringing back Shane McMahon, the only other idea that was agreed upon was that Randy Orton and Ric Flair would take part in an angle that will appear on next week’s broadcast.

During Monday’s Raw, Flair did a segment with Kevin Owens.