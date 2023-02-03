Vince McMahon is Willing to Leave WWE if the Buyer is Not Interested in Keeping Him

During today’s fourth-quarter earnings call, Nick Khan was asked if Vince McMahon would resign if the company’s future owner did not want Vince on board.

Khan stated that Vince would step down in that situation, putting to rest a rumor that had circulated since word got out that Vince was returning to help sell the company. At this time, there is no word on who is the favorite to buy WWE, nor do we know which of the rumored suitors would be interested in keeping Vince in charge.

Comcast, Endeavor, the Saudi Arabian government, and Disney have all been mentioned as potential buyers, and Tony Khan has stated that he and his father Shad Khan would be interested in talks to buy the company and merge it with AEW.

Nick Khan also mentioned monetizing areas around the ring during the investor call. Vince McMahon has previously opposed this, but Nick Khan has stated that they are looking into it.

WWE earned $1.3 billion in net revenue in 2022. They are also breaking viewership records on Peacock. The full quarterly report can be found by clicking here.