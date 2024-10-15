Vince McMahon Lawsuit Is “A Straight Case Where A Woman Was Human Trafficked” According To Janel Grant Spokesperson

The Wall Street Journal reported in January 2024 that Janel Grant, a former WWE employee, had filed a lawsuit against WWE, Vince McMahon, and John Laurinaitis in a Connecticut federal court. McMahon was accused of sex trafficking in the complaint.

While speaking with Going Ringside’s Scott Johnson, Grant spokesperson Kendra Barkoff Lamy commented on whether Vince’s relationship with Donald Trump might lead to a pardon if Trump is elected President of the United States.

“There is no politics at play here. This is a straight case where a woman was human trafficked. That is exactly what this is. I have worked with a lot of survivors over the years. I’ve represented Harvey Weinstein actresses, I’ve represented (Jeffrey) Epistein survivors. This is sort of what I do. There are no politics at play. This is exactly what it is, which is human trafficking.”

“I think that, hopefully, the facts will be followed and that the law will be followed, and that he will be held accountable.”

(quotes courtesy of Jeremy Lambert)