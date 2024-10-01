Vince McMahon Looks Back On His 1992 Appearance On Donahue

Former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon shared a lot of information regarding his personal life and life in the company on the “Mr. McMahon” docuseries, including his 1992 appearance on Donahue where he confronted several allegations against the company.

McMahon said, “I’m one of the few people in the world who enjoys confrontation. If there was a situation like Donahue, I have no problem at all confronting someone, especially if they’re lying… Whether it was a good decision or bad decision, at that time, at this time. I did it.”

Stephanie on the appearance:

“Donahue was an opportunity to stand up for himself. I don’t think it went the way he wanted it to.”

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)