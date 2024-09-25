Vince McMahon Makes Claim On Undertaker’s Mental State During WrestleMania 30 Match With Brock Lesnar

The Netflix documentary series about former WWE owner Vince McMahon premiered today, with Vince’s comments made prior to his 2022 “hush money” scandal.

One of the topics discussed was The Undertaker’s undefeated streak, which ended at WrestleMania 30 against Brock Lesnar. Undertaker stated the following about the match:

“The Streak is a huge part of the attraction of WrestleMania, so I was gonna win the streak was gonna stay intact but that day Vince walked in my dressing room and said ‘Mark, I think we’re gonna put Brock over tonight.’ About 5/10 minutes into the match I got concussed, the match went on for 25 minutes or so but I can’t to this day recall being in that match.”

Vince had a different opinion on the situation:

“It was a last-minute decision, Mark wasn’t prepared for it, he was in some psychological shock. Looking back, I don’t see where Mark was concussed, it could’ve happened but I think Mark just didn’t remember any of that because it was so traumatic for him.”