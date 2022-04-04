Vince McMahon Makes In-Ring Return At WWE WrestleMania 38 Sunday, Steve Austin

WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon ended up wrestling at WrestleMania 38 after all.

Sunday night’s WrestleMania Sunday event saw Pat McAfee defeat Austin Theory while McMahon watched from ringside. Vince actually came out before the match and gave McAfee an introduction, billing him as a future WWE Universal Champion. Theory’s entrance featured The White Stripes’ “Seven Nation Army” and the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders.

After the match, Vince checked on Theory at ringside but had words with McAfee after the SmackDown commentator invited him in the ring. Vince took off his coat and his shirt for a big pop from the crowd, revealing a tank top and a jacked physical condition. McMahon entered the ring and faced off with McAfee as a referee stood between them. This allowed Theory to drop McAfee from behind as Vince laughed.

The bell finally rang as Vince clotheslined McAfee. Vince sent McAfee into the turnbuckles and beat him around the ring for several minutes. Fans chanted “you still got it!” as Vince controlled the match, which was more like a Street Fight or a brawl-type bout. Theory interfered again and finally brought Vince a football. The finish saw Vince punt kick the football into McAfee’s chest for the pin to win.

After the match, Vince and Theory stood tall together as “No Chance” played. Vince encouraged Theory to pose for the crowd but AT&T Stadium came unglued when the glass broke and out came WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin. Vince and Austin had a few words but Vince tried to sell Austin on the up & coming Superstar. Theory then attacked but Vince destroyed him and hit a Stone Cold Stunner to send him out of the ring. Austin ended up having a beer toast with Vince, but he dropped him with a Stone Cold Stunner instead. Vince stumbled a few steps against the ropes but Austin caught him and finished the Stunner.

Austin continued his beer bash, then invited McAfee into the ring for a few beers. This also ended in a Stunner to McAfee. Austin finally made his exit as the crowd cheered him on.

Stay tuned for more. Below are several shots of both matches from Night Two of WrestleMania 38 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX: