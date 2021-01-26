Vince McMahon Misses RAW This Week

WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon was not in attendance for last night’s Royal Rumble go-home edition of RAW, according to Ringside News. While Vince was not at the venue, he was in regular communication with Triple H, Bruce Prichard and Kevin Dunn as they were in charge this week, and he was making tweaks to the show.

Last night’s RAW marked the second show in a row that Vince has missed as he also missed Friday’s Superstar Spectacle and SmackDown taping. As noted before, Vince’s older brother Rod McMahon passed away last week.