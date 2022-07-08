Vince McMahon Netflix Docuseries Has Reportedly Been Pulled

As PWMania.com previously reported, The Wall Street Journal recently revealed how McMahon had given four women a total of $12 million in “hush money,” one of whom was a former WWE wrestler. Full details can be read at this link and WWE’s internal statement issued to employees today at this link.

In 2020, it was revealed that a Netflix Docuseries about Vince was in the works. The following was said about the documentary by WWE President Nick Khan during a 2021 earnings call.

“We have seen early cuts of our upcoming Vince McMahon multipart Netflix documentary, which is executive produced by WWE and Bill Simmons, who did the acclaimed Andre the Giant documentary with us. The Vince cuts are out of this world, amazing. Wait until you see it.”

In an update on the documentary, Denise Salcedo of F4WOnline.com reported the following:

“Sources tell me that the Vince McMahon Netflix documentary has been pulled & is off the programming spreadsheet at Netflix. A source at Netflix confirmed it no longer being listed on their spreadsheet, another source at Netflix said ‘that shit’s out of here.’

Another source indicated that the project was already “deep” in post-production & that several talent interviews had been done months ago & that millions were spent. I spoke to one of the producers on the project, however they declined to confirm nor deny this story to me.”

