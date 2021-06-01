Vince McMahon Not Thrilled At WWE RAW Segment Going Longer Than Planned

Vince McMahon reportedly “wasn’t thrilled” about a segment on the May 31st 2021 edition of WWE RAW that went longer than planned. Here is what Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com noted about the situation…

“The first segments of last night’s edition of Monday Night RAW (MizTV leading into the Beat the Clock bouts) went about 8-10 minutes longer than planned, PWInsider.com has learned, requiring time to be cut from other segments.”

While no segments were fully cut, some of them were said to have been moved to different parts of the broadcast to make up for lost time. The Drew McIntyre vs. Kofi Kingston main event was said to have gone around the scheduled length.