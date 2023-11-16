Vince McMahon Officially Sells His Million Shares Of TKO Stock

As PWMania.com previously reported, Vince McMahon’s intention to sell 8.4 million shares of his TKO stock was announced in a press release.

On November 14th, 2023, a new Changes in Beneficial Ownership filing revealed that McMahon sold his 8.4 million shares for $76.41 per share, netting $641,844,000. McMahon still owns 20,435,207 shares, or about 12% of the company.

An excerpt from the filing is below:

Explanation of Responses:

(1) Pursuant to an underwriting agreement, dated November 9, 2023, among the Issuer, the underwriters listed on Schedule II thereto and the Reporting Person, the Reporting Person sold 8,400,000 shares of the Issuer’s Class A common stock in an underwritten secondary public offering, which closed on November 14, 2023. The shares were sold at a public offering price of $79.80 per share, and the Reporting Person paid an underwriting discount and commission of $3.39 per share, resulting in a net price of $76.41 per share.

(2) Includes 83,102 restricted stock units (“TKO RSUs”). Each TKO RSU represents a contingent right to receive one share of the Issuer’s Class A common stock.

(3) Excludes 100 shares of the Issuer’s Class A common stock owned individually by the Reporting Person’s wife, Linda McMahon. The Reporting Person disclaims beneficial ownership of those shares.