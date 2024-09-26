Vince McMahon On If He Has Any Regrets Over Not Initially Hiring Eric Bischoff

Former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon shared a lot of information regarding his personal life and life in the company on the “Mr. McMahon” docuseries, including how what he says is sometimes different from what he thinks.

McMahon said, “Some would think it might be hypocritical for me to say, ‘Uh, okay, I don’t hurt someone else. I just do what’s best for me.’ Yet, when someone comes after me, I don’t think they have the right. Sure, they have the right. What I say, a lot of times, is totally different than what I think. The public doesn’t understand that sometimes. As a businessman, you have to throw things out there. It’s not really the way you feel, but it controls the thought process by doing that.”

On if he has any regrets over not initially hiring Eric Bischoff:

“Do I regret not hiring Eric Bischoff? No. I don’t really regret anything in my life.”

