Former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon shared a lot of information regarding his personal life and life in the company on the “Mr. McMahon” docuseries, including how he had high expectations for Lex Luger, but he was nowhere near WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan.

McMahon said, “We did put the machine, so to speak, behind Lex Luger and thought he was going to be awesome. Lex was okay, but nowhere near Hulk Hogan.”

