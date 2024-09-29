Vince McMahon On Why He Didn’t Stop The 1999 WWE Over The Edge PPV After Owen Hart Died

The Netflix docuseries about former WWE owner Vince McMahon premiered this week, with Vince’s comments made before his 2022 “hush money” scandal, leading to his “retirement” from WWE.

One of the topics discussed was Owen Hart’s accidental death at the 1999 WWE Over The Edge PPV, and Vince explained why he decided to continue the broadcast after Owen died.

“The decision that I had to make was basically whether or not the show goes on. The live audience didn’t really see what happened (because Owen’s fall happened during a ‘blackout’ while a video was playing on the screen). Had they seen, no question you have to shut the show down.”

“Those people came to see a show, they didn’t come to see somebody die. And, me as a businessman, it’s like ‘Ok, let’s continue on, let’s continue the show.’ There were a lot of negative comments actually as to whether or not the show should continue.”

Vince also responded to comments from Bret Hart about the idea that if Vince’s son Shane had died, the show would’ve stopped:

“Naturally, Bret’s gonna feel like a brother should. He had every right to say anything negative about our company. Had it been me, not just my son, had it been me who ‘splatted on the mat’ like Bret said I would want the show to go on. So get me out of there, you know, and let the show go on. I’d do it with me and to this day I would.”

La parte de la docuserie de Netflix en la que Vince McMahon cuenta lo que sucedió con Owen Hart es una de las más asquerosas que recuerdo en mucho tiempo. "Si hubiese sido yo el que se hubiese estampado, hubiese pedido que me sacasen y que el show continuase". Trozo de mierda. pic.twitter.com/WGcuinSgpM — LuigiWrestling (@LuigiWrestling) September 26, 2024



(quotes courtesy of TJRWrestling.net)