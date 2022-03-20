Vince McMahon Once Gave Roddy Piper An Iconic Car As WrestleMania Gift

Jim Ross recalled on his Grilling JR podcast that Vince McMahon gave the late, great Roddy Piper a car following WrestleMania 12 where the WWE Hall Of Famer wrestled Goldust in a Parking Lot Brawl.

Piper used a Bronco during the match at this event.

“I go to Vince earlier in the day, ‘Hey, Roddy would like to buy that white Bronco and he wants to drive it home to Oregon.’ Vince said ‘No, I’m not gonna sell it to him. I’ll give it to him. Go tell him it’s a gift.’ So that’s what I did, and it made Roddy very happy. He got a free Bronco out of it and drove it to Oregon.”