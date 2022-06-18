Vince McMahon Opens Friday’s WWE SmackDown (Video)

Vince McMahon opened Friday night’s WWE SmackDown from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota, but made no mention of how he’s stepped down as Chairman & CEO while the WWE Board of Directors investigates him and WWE Talent Relations Senior Vice President John Laurinaitis for alleged misconduct, or how Stephanie McMahon has returned to work as Interim CEO & Chairwoman after her leave of absence.

Michael Cole and Pat McAfee welcomed us to SmackDown Live. As the “No Chance” theme began to play, Vince rushed to the ring, cheered on by the crowd.

Vince enters the ring to a cheer from the crowd. He says it’s a privilege to be in front of the WWE Universe, and it’s a privilege to be in Minnesota. He mentions the WWE signature statement, “Then, Now, Forever, Together,” and emphasizes the importance of the “together” component. He then extends a warm greeting to everyone at SmackDown. As his music resumes, Vince tosses the mic and exits the ring, slapping hands with several ringside fans.