Former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon shared a lot of information regarding his personal life and life in the company on the “Mr. McMahon” docuseries, including how he will do absolutely anything to generate heat for his character.

McMahon said, “In terms of getting heat with my character, Mr. McMahon, one of my problems and one of my assets in life is when I think about doing something, I go try it.”

