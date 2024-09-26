Vince McMahon Opens Up On His Legacy

Former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon shared a lot of information regarding his personal life and life in the company on the “Mr. McMahon” docuseries, including what he believes his legacy is.

McMahon said, “What’s my legacy? You know, I don’t have one. Everyone has a certain feeling about who they think Vince McMahon is. People really don’t know me at all. A lot of people have confused who my character was on television and who I am. When I look in the mirror, I know who I’m looking at. I know the reflection. Sometimes the lines of reality or fact and fiction are very blurred in our business. Sometimes what happens is performers start believing in themselves. They start believing in their own character. The individual loses all sense of who they really are personally. They become the character. I’m wondering myself now. Which is the character, and which is me? I guess maybe it’s a blend. I would suggest that one is exaggerated a little bit, but I’m not so sure which one.”

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)