Vince McMahon Paid Out $14.6 Million in “Unreported Expenses” Since 2006

Vince McMahon’s “certain unrecorded expenses,” according to a regulatory statement posted by WWE on their official website today, caused them to have to restate a number of their financial accounts going back to 2006.

The updated financial accounts for 2019 through 2022 reveal an expense total of $14.6 million that McMahon will be required to repay.

Per the regulatory filing, “All payments underlying the Unrecorded Expenses were or will be paid by Vince McMahon personally.”

The filing also indicates that the company is under investigation for McMahon’s payments, which were allegedly made to former female workers with whom McMahon had personal relationships with.

According to the filing, WWE “has also received, and may receive in the future, regulatory, investigative and enforcement inquiries, subpoenas or demands arising from, related to, or in connection with these matters.”

Last Friday, McMahon made his retirement official. With the Wall Street Journal, HBO, and other significant mainstream media outlets are working on stories about McMahon, more fallout from this story is anticipated. Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.