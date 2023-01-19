Vince McMahon Reaches Agreement With Former WWE Referee Who Accused Him of Rape

Former WWE referee Rita Chatterton’s previous allegations of sexual assault by WWE/WWF owner Vince McMahon were resurfaced in a New York Magazine article during the summer of 2022.

In an update on the situation, WSJ.com reports that Vince McMahon reached an agreement with Chatterton last month. The amount was not disclosed, but according to the article, Chatterton settled for less than the $11.75 million he had originally demanded. According to the article, McMahon wanted to avoid the expense of litigation, and the settlement “averts a public legal fight as executive chairman pursues possible WWE sale.”

According to McMahon’s lawyer, Jerry McDevitt, “Mr. McMahon denies and always has denied raping Ms. Chatterton.”