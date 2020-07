WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon is the one behind Otis’ current push in the WWE, Fightful Select reports.

This has resulted in a pairing with Mandy Rose and him winning the Money in the Bank briefcase.

Per the report, Otis is said to be a favorite of McMahon’s and a ‘total Vince McMahon project’. It was added that both members of Heavy Machinery are also said to have made ‘positive impressions’ backstage.