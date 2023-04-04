Vince McMahon Reportedly “Heavily Involved” With Post-WrestleMania RAW

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon had a strong influence on Monday night’s post-WrestleMania RAW, according to WrestleVotes.

They noted on Monday, “I’m hearing that for the first time in months, tonight’s show has a large Vince McMahon feel and presence to it. Big weekend for the boss continues.”

Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com confirmed with sources that McMahon was “personally and heavily involved” with the show. Johnson noted the following:

“PWInsider.com is told that about 15-20 minutes before Raw went live on the air, a number of late rewrites for the episode were ordered, described as not ‘feeling’ like the type of changes talents and staff had come to expect under Paul Levesque. Changes for the episode continued as the show well into being on the air and we are told they came directly from McMahon, who had his own office at Raw, just as he did before his ‘retirement’ in the summer of 2022.”

Multiple sources also told Johnson that there was “no doubt that Vince was firmly back in charge.”

