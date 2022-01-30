Vince McMahon Reportedly Kept His Mother’s Passing Very Private

As PWMania.com previously reported, Vince McMahon’s mother, Vicky Askew, passed away at the age of 101-years-old. Mr. McMahon’s mother lived a very full and active life. Her son, Vince McMahon Jr., also stayed very active throughout the ordeal of losing his mother.

PWMania.com can confirm that Vince was backstage at the Royal Rumble. He reportedly made several meticulous changes to the event throughout the day. He also did not miss any television tapings or pay-per-view events due to his mother’s loss.

According to sources, Vince was at all television and pay-per-view events and did not miss anything based on his mother’s passing. He did miss television a few weeks ago in late December, but that was not the case in this instance.

A tenured member of the creative team told RSN that McMahon kept the news of his mother’s passing very private. “It was also kept in very tight circles until the news broke” we were told. Vince McMahon also “didn’t talk about it with a lot of people.”

Our thoughts go out to the entire McMahon family.