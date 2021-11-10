Vince McMahon Reportedly Leaves RAW Early

WWE Talent Relations head John Laurinaitis reportedly ran Monday’s RAW at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky.

WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon was in attendance earlier in the day, according to PWInsider. Vince ran what was described as a “capital letters L-O-N-G” production meeting earlier in the day, but then left and was not present for the actual live RAW broadcast.

WWE’s Senior Vice President and RAW/SmackDown Executive Director Bruce Prichard was also not in attendance for Monday’s RAW, which left Laurinaitis to run the actual show.

There’s no word on why McMahon left early, or why Prichard wasn’t there, but we will keep you updated.