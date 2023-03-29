Vince McMahon Reportedly Playing A Larger Role In WWE Than Claimed

As PWMania.com previously reported, it was widely assumed that Vince McMahon was once again involved with WWE creative, but sources within the company reportedly denied this. WWE President Nick Khan recently stated that Vince is “not that involved” and that Triple H has “embraced” his role as WWE’s Head of Creative.

More information on what WWE talent are saying about the situation has been revealed. Talent is reportedly concerned that Vince McMahon has a bigger hand in creative than has been reported. There have recently been “red flags” indicating that Vince has a larger role than claimed.

Talent have said that there are more rewrites on the day of the show than usual under the Triple H regime, Fightful Select reports. There have also been some strong indications of characters and gimmicks being adjusted in a way that McMahon previously preferred, which were relaxed or changed when Triple H took control.

While there have apparently been last-minute changes to creative plans, no wrestlers who spoke to Fightful have explicitly stated that Vince is involved beyond providing input to Triple H.