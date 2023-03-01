Vince McMahon Reportedly Responsible For Brock Lesnar vs. Omos At WWE WrestleMania 39

It appears that Vince McMahon has some influence over the WrestleMania match card despite not being backstage at the weekly WWE TV shows.

Brock Lesnar vs. Omos was announced for WWE WrestleMania 39 on this week’s WWE RAW. Omos was not the first choice to face Lesnar at Wrestlemania, as Steve Austin reportedly turned down an offer, and Lesnar vs. Gunther was also rumored for the show.

Vince McMahon reportedly came up with the idea for Brock Lesnar vs. Omos at WrestleMania, according to WrestleVotes.

“I’m told that the highly anticipated, very compelling () Brock Lesnar vs. Omos WrestleMania matchup was the idea of a single, powerful person who pushed it through,” WrestleVotes stated, with a GIF of Vince McMahon.

The WrestleMania card has undergone several changes in recent weeks, and as Dave Meltzer reported on Wrestling Observer Radio, Lesnar’s WrestleMania plans were changed within the last week or two.

There are some within the company who believe McMahon is running creative, according to Fightful Select. WWE sources have denied this, but it is worth noting that Triple H has publicly stated that he is accepting ideas from others in the company and that he is still listening to his father-in-law.

WWE noted in their official preview for Lesnar vs. Omos, “Following months of carnage from both Superstars, ‘The Beast Incarnate’ Brock Lesnar and ‘The Nigerian Giant’ Omos will finally square off on The Grandest Stage of Them All at WrestleMania 39. Omos and his partner MVP threw down the challenge to Lesnar on a recent edition of Monday Night Raw, challenging the former WWE Champion to a one-on-one match to prove who is the true beast in WWE. With MVP in his corner, Omos has systematically destroyed nearly every Superstar that he has faced. Meanwhile, Lesnar is coming off one of the greatest challenges of his career in his rivalry with ‘The All Mighty’ Bobby Lashley. Don’t miss this epic clash of the titans when WrestleMania goes Hollywood during a special two-night Premium Live Event, Saturday, April 1, and Sunday, April 2, at 8 ET/5 PT, streaming live on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else.”

You can check out WrestleVotes’ tweet below: