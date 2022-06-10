Vince McMahon Representatives Pitching Memoir to Publishers

Representatives of WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon are pitching a memoir around to publishers.

According to The NY Post’s Page Six, the reps started pitching Vince’s memoir to publishers this week. The book compares itself to shoe guru Phil Knight’s best-selling biography “Shoe Dog: A Memoir by the Creator of Nike,” in that it is largely about Vince building WWE.

“There have been other bios on him and WWE in the past, but this is very much his memoir told in his voice about his rise and life,” the source said. It was noted that a deal could be imminent.

Vince’s book is being represented by Vigliano Associates, a literary firm that has previously published works by WWE Hall of Famer Mike Tyson, NHL icon Mark Messier, NBA legend Kevin Garnett, and country artists Willie Nelson and Trisha Yearwood.

For the time being, the project is supposed to be “very hush-hush.”

The official Vince book will reportedly go head-to-head with another McMahon book that will be released in the near future. “Ringmaster,” written by Abraham Riesman, will be published by Simon & Schuster’s Atria Books in early 2023. This is going to be an unofficial Vince bio.

Riesman, the author of “True Believer: The Rise and Fall of Stan Lee,” stated on social media that he was working on a McMahon book in 2020. According to reports, the book will include new material and interviews and will not mention McMahon or WWE. According to Page Six’s source, it’s “a juicy read.”

There’s no news on when the official Vince bio will be released, but an announcement could be made shortly. Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.