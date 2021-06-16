Vince McMahon Said To Be Aware That The Current WWE Product Is “Stale”

On Tuesday, Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Podcast commented on WWE’s creative direction heading into the summer months:

Hearing about a lot of exciting stuff on the WWE side of Pro Wrestling. Too early to post anything but honestly I am very hopeful we will see a quality turnaround by the end of the year. I hate being vague. I generally don't post things like this but Im very hopeful right now. — Andrew Zarian (@AndrewZarian) June 15, 2021

It's part of the plan. Cena and Brock are not the only things they have coming up. WWE and their Content partners know returning to a live audience is a huge opportunity to get the train back on the tracks. — Andrew Zarian (@AndrewZarian) June 15, 2021

Paul Davis of WrestlingNews.co noted the following in regards to what Zarian wrote:

“WrestlingNews.co reached out to a couple of people in WWE to see if anyone has heard anything and the people we spoke with are unaware of changes coming but we were told that Vince McMahon is definitely aware that the product is stale and the feeling among people in management has been that the ‘good stuff’ in regards to creative is being saved for the live crowds.”