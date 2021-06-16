Vince McMahon Said To Be Aware That The Current WWE Product Is “Stale”

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

On Tuesday, Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Podcast commented on WWE’s creative direction heading into the summer months:

Paul Davis of WrestlingNews.co noted the following in regards to what Zarian wrote:

“WrestlingNews.co reached out to a couple of people in WWE to see if anyone has heard anything and the people we spoke with are unaware of changes coming but we were told that Vince McMahon is definitely aware that the product is stale and the feeling among people in management has been that the ‘good stuff’ in regards to creative is being saved for the live crowds.”

