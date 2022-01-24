Vince McMahon Said To Be Showing ‘No Signs of Slowing Down At All’

During his Something to Wrestle podcast, WWE Executive Director Bruce Prichard was asked about Vince McMahon continuing to run WWE. Prichard said that he always believed Vince would be in charge for a long time:

“Yes [I always felt like Vince McMahon would continue running WWE past the early 2000s]. Absolutely. Yeah, I can’t imagine him not doing it and I am sure that he will continue to do it probably for the next 25-to-30 years. His mom’s 101 and still going so, you know, he shows no signs of slowing down at all and he’s a freak of nature and it’s hard to imagine it without him and I don’t think that we’ll have to imagine it without him for a long, long time.”