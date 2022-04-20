Vince McMahon Said To Have Taken Dumpster Bump Before Cactus Jack and Terry Funk

Former WWE star “Road Dogg” Brian James talked about the 1998 New Age Outlaws storyline with Cactus Jack and Terry Funk leading up to WrestleMania 14 during his podcast. In regards to the angle where Jack and Funk were pushed off the stage while inside a dumpster, Road Dogg noted that Vince McMahon actually took the bump first.

Every time someone gets thrown off stage, I remember The New Age Outlaws/Cactus Jack & Terry Funk dumpster spot pic.twitter.com/6XuXkFKzub — Black Guy Wrestling Podcast (@bgwpod) October 24, 2021

Road Dogg said the following about the angle:

“Before they did this, guess who got in that thing and took that ride first? Vince McMahon. He’s done that so many times. The zip line with Shawn Michaels and jumping off of stuff onto a crash pad. He’s done that so many times to show that ‘I’m not asking you to do something that I wouldn’t do myself.’ You can think what you want to about him, but he’s a man’s man, and he’s an interesting man.”