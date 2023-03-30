Vince McMahon Set For WWE WrestleMania 39 This Weekend

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon will be in attendance at WrestleMania 39.

Multiple WWE sources have confirmed that McMahon will be in attendance for WrestleMania this weekend at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, according to a new report from PWInsider,.

It’s unclear whether McMahon will appear on camera at any point during the weekend, or whether he’ll be working or just visiting.

WrestleMania will be McMahon’s first WWE Premium Live Event since “retiring” in the summer of 2022. He recently attended RAW in Boston on March 6, his first WWE show since last summer.

