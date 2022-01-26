Vince McMahon Shot Down The Idea of Sheamus Returning With His Original Theme Song

During an interview with Graham ‘GSM’ Matthews for FanSided Daily DDT, Sheamus talked about his return to WWE after being injured in 2019. Sheamus brought up how he wanted to use his original theme song Written In My Face but Vince McMahon shot the idea down:

“When I came back I really wanted to bring that song back, but it was shot down. Vince hates it, some other people didn’t like it or didn’t agree, but it’s very nostalgic. I haven’t given up on it. I guarantee you I will get that song back, I just don’t know when, and nobody is going to know when, but I will get a chance to bring it back.”

“For me when that music hits, there’s a lot of nostalgia and stuff, and a lot of memories of great wins, you know what I mean? Like, 10 years ago when I won the Royal Rumble in St. Louis, that was the music that played in the arena after I won the Rumble. So, I haven’t given up on it, it’s just a bit of a strategic measure going on right now about when I can get that back, but I don’t think we’ve heard the last of, Written In My Face.”